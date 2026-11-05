Catholic Charities Invites Community to Adoption Mass

In recognition of National Adoption Month, Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas invites the community to its annual Adoption Mass on Friday, November 6, at 5:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. The event is free, and no registration is required.

Bishop Gerald Vincke will celebrate the Mass, bringing together Catholic Charities staff, families, and community members to celebrate the gift of adoption and honor the many lives touched by it.

Following Mass, attendees are invited to the Hall of Bishops for a soup supper reception and fellowship. The gathering will offer an opportunity to connect with others, share personal experiences, and recognize the connections formed through adoption.

Adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents, family members, and anyone whose life has been touched by adoption are encouraged to attend. All are welcome.

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Event Details