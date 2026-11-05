“Rach & Rhapsody” Sunday in Salina

Passion, rhythm and breathtaking artistry will fill the Stiefel Theatre as Afro-Cuban jazz sensation Nachito Herrera returns to Salina for the Symphony’s “Rach & Rhapsody” concert this Sun., Nov. 8, at 4:00 p.m.

According Music Director Yaniv Segal, the program opens with Liszt’s exhilarating “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” a dazzling orchestral showpiece that moves from dramatic intensity to a spirited, high-energy finale.

Herrera will then join the orchestra for Michael Schachter’s “Being and Becoming,” a vibrant work written in celebration of the centennial of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The second half will feature Rachmaninoff’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2, renowned for its sweeping melodies and emotional depth. With Herrera at the piano, this monumental work promises a thrilling conclusion to an evening of extraordinary music.

“Nachito Herrera is a remarkable artist who brings spontaneity, depth and an extraordinary musical voice to everything he performs,” said Segal. “This will be an unforgettable concert experience that people won’t want to miss!”

Fern Lingenfelter Artist Series Recital

Herrera will also present a special recital Sat., Nov. 7, at 7:00 p.m. in Brown Auditorium on the McPherson College campus. He will be joined for several selections by the McPherson College Jazz Band under the direction of Kyle Hopkins. The recital is free and open to the public, made possible through a generous gift to McPherson College in honor of Fern Lingenfelter.

Guest Artist

Two-time Grammy Award winner Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera is an internationally acclaimed pianist known for his dynamic blend of classical music and Afro-Cuban jazz.

He has performed in renowned concert halls and at prestigious jazz festivals around the world. As an orchestral soloist, he has appeared with the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba, Minnesota Orchestra, and Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, among many others.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

Season tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre.

Pre-Concert Talk

On concert day, join a pre-concert talk with Maestro Segal at 3:00 p.m. Please enter through the main theatre doors. Doors will open at 2:45 p.m.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.