PREP – Fall Week 8 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 8 schedule/results
Monday, October 12
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Smoky Valley
SE of Saline vs. Halstead – at Smoky Valley
Tuesday, October 13
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South vs. Junction City
Salina South vs. Salina Centra
Maize at Campus
Derby at Campus
Derby vs. Maize – at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Valley Center
Hutchinson vs. Maize South – at Valley Center
Maize vs. Derby – at Campus
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Salina Central at Salina South
Salina Central vs. Junction City – at Salina South
Goddard at Andover
Andover Central at Andover
Andover Central vs. Goddard – at Andover
Eisenhower at Ark City
Newton at Ark City
Newton vs. Eisenhower – at Ark City
HOA Volleyball
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Ell-Saline
Bennington at Hutch Trinity
Bennington at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sterling
Inman at Sterling
Marion at Sedgwick
Marion at Sedgwick
NCAA Volleyball
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Sacred Heart at Centre
Sacred Heart at Centre
Lyons at Beloit
Lyons at Beloit
Republic County at Minneapolis
Republic County at Minneapolis
NCKL Volleyball
Chapman at Clay Center
Chapman at Clay Center
Concordia at Marysville
Concordia at Marysville
Rock Creek at Wamego
Rock Creek at Wamego
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Derby
Wichita South at Campus
Maize South at Hutchinson
Maize at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Salina Central at Goddard
Andover at Eisenhower
Ark City at Andover Central
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton
Thursday, October 15
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South at Maize South
Salina South vs. Manhattan – at Maize South
Maize South vs. Manhattan
Derby at Andover Central
Ark City at Andover Central
Derby vs. Ark City – at Andover Central
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Arkansas City at Andover Central
Andover Central vs. Derby
Arkansas City vs. Derby
HOA Volleyball
Remington at Berean Academy
Remington at Berean Academy
Lyons at Hutch Trinity
Lyons at Hutch Trinity
Pratt at Inman
Pratt at Inman
NCAA Volleyball
Lyons at Hutch Trinity
Lyons at Hutch Trinity
NCKL Volleyball
Wamego at Louisburg
Wamego vs. Ottawa – at Louisburg
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Buhler
Campus at Wichita Heights
Derby at Wichita South
McPherson at Hutchinson
Wichita Northwest at Maize
Eisenhower at Maizie South
Andover at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Mulvane at Salina Central
Andover at Valley Center
And Central at Rose Hill
Ark City at Winfield
Eisenhower at Maizie South
Friday, October 16
AVCTL 1 Football
Salina South at Campus
Goddard at Derby
Hutchinson at Maize South
Maize at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Football
Salina Central at Andover Central
Andover at Newton
Arkansas City at Eisenhower
Derby at Goddard
HOA Football
Ell-Saline at Rock Hills
Canton-Galva at Bennington
Hillsboro at Hutch Trinity
Council Grove at Inman
Halstead at Marion
Remington at Moundridge
Conway Springs at Sedgwick
Syracuse at Sterling
NCAA Football
Plainville at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Riley County
Beloit at Russell
Ellsworth at Norton
Marysville at Minneapolis
Nickerson at Lyons
Republic County at Doniphan West
NCKL Football
Abilene at Circle
Clay Center at Chapman
Smoky Valley at Concordia
Marysville at Minneapolis
Wamego at Hesston
Rock Creek at Perry Lecompton
Saturday, October 17
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Campus at Goddard Tournament
Maize at Emporia tournament
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament
Salina Central at Abilene tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Abilene tournament