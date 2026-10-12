PREP – Fall Week 8 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 8 schedule/results

Monday, October 12

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

SE of Saline vs. Halstead – at Smoky Valley

Tuesday, October 13

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South vs. Junction City

Salina South vs. Salina Centra

Maize at Campus

Derby at Campus

Derby vs. Maize – at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Valley Center

Hutchinson vs. Maize South – at Valley Center

Maize vs. Derby – at Campus

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Salina Central at Salina South

Salina Central vs. Junction City – at Salina South

Goddard at Andover

Andover Central at Andover

Andover Central vs. Goddard – at Andover

Eisenhower at Ark City

Newton at Ark City

Newton vs. Eisenhower – at Ark City

HOA Volleyball

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Hutch Trinity

Bennington at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sterling

Inman at Sterling

Marion at Sedgwick

Marion at Sedgwick

NCAA Volleyball

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at Centre

Sacred Heart at Centre

Lyons at Beloit

Lyons at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

Republic County at Minneapolis

NCKL Volleyball

Chapman at Clay Center

Chapman at Clay Center

Concordia at Marysville

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Wamego

Rock Creek at Wamego

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Derby

Wichita South at Campus

Maize South at Hutchinson

Maize at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Eisenhower

Ark City at Andover Central

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Newton

Thursday, October 15

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South at Maize South

Salina South vs. Manhattan – at Maize South

Maize South vs. Manhattan

Derby at Andover Central

Ark City at Andover Central

Derby vs. Ark City – at Andover Central

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Arkansas City at Andover Central

Andover Central vs. Derby

Arkansas City vs. Derby

HOA Volleyball

Remington at Berean Academy

Remington at Berean Academy

Lyons at Hutch Trinity

Lyons at Hutch Trinity

Pratt at Inman

Pratt at Inman

NCAA Volleyball

Lyons at Hutch Trinity

Lyons at Hutch Trinity

NCKL Volleyball

Wamego at Louisburg

Wamego vs. Ottawa – at Louisburg

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Buhler

Campus at Wichita Heights

Derby at Wichita South

McPherson at Hutchinson

Wichita Northwest at Maize

Eisenhower at Maizie South

Andover at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Mulvane at Salina Central

Andover at Valley Center

And Central at Rose Hill

Ark City at Winfield

Eisenhower at Maizie South

Friday, October 16

AVCTL 1 Football

Salina South at Campus

Goddard at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Football

Salina Central at Andover Central

Andover at Newton

Arkansas City at Eisenhower

Derby at Goddard

HOA Football

Ell-Saline at Rock Hills

Canton-Galva at Bennington

Hillsboro at Hutch Trinity

Council Grove at Inman

Halstead at Marion

Remington at Moundridge

Conway Springs at Sedgwick

Syracuse at Sterling

NCAA Football

Plainville at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Riley County

Beloit at Russell

Ellsworth at Norton

Marysville at Minneapolis

Nickerson at Lyons

Republic County at Doniphan West

NCKL Football

Abilene at Circle

Clay Center at Chapman

Smoky Valley at Concordia

Marysville at Minneapolis

Wamego at Hesston

Rock Creek at Perry Lecompton

Saturday, October 17

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Campus at Goddard Tournament

Maize at Emporia tournament

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament

Salina Central at Abilene tournament

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Abilene tournament