PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II spring season with Salina Central, Valley Center and Eisenhower all sitting atop the various baseball, softball and girls’ soccer standings as the AVCTL II teams prepare themselves for the home stretch of the season.

Salina Central leads the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 17-1, 7-1 record. Andover is in 2nd place with a 15-4, 7-1 record. Salina Central will play at Andover on Tuesday.

Valley Center currently leads the AVCTL II softball standings with a 16-2, 6-2 record while Salina Central is in 4th place with a 9-11, 6-4 record.

Eisenhower currently leads the AVCTL II girls’ soccer standings with a 12-1-0, 4-0-0 record while Salina Central is currently 7th with a 1-12-0, 0-4-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 13-3, 14-4 by Newton on Tuesday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Newton 7-1, 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 2-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split with Hutchinson on Monday, winning the 1st game 8-7 and losing the 2nd game 20-9. The Lady Jaguars got swept 2-0, 3-1 by Goddard on Tuesday. … The Jaguar baseball team got swept 5-1, 1-0 by Goddard on Tuesday. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 7-3 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 3-1, 16-8 by Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Eisenhower on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-3 and winning the 2nd game 6-3. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Arkansas City 3-1, 16-8 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Arkansas City on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-3 and losing the 2nd game 6-3. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Andover High 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team swept Andover Central 2-0, 3-1 on Tuesday. … The Lion baseball team swept Andover Central 5-1, 1-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize High on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 7-3 against Andover Central on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team swept Andover High 13-3, 14-4 on Tuesday. … The Railer baseball team got swept 7-1, 6-0 by Andover High on Tuesday. … The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Salina Central 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 5-0 against Campus on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Hutchinson 13-1, 13-4 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Hutchinson 11-0, 20-6 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 2-1 against Newton on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 against Andover High on Thursday.