PREP – AVCTL II Spring Week 12 Recap

The 2026 spring season is complete in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II.

The AVCTL II had one team, the Eisenhower Lady Tiger soccer team, play all the way to the final day of the 2026 spring season in baseball, softball and girls’ soccer, but the Lady Tigers were unable to complete the goal of a state championship as they lost 5-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 5A state championship match on Saturday.

The AVCTL II had the Salina Central baseball team and the Eisenhower softball team also qualified for last week’s Class 5A state tournaments, but the Mustangs and Lady Tigers were eliminated after opening-round losses.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past season:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season with a 3-23, 0-12 record. … The Trojan baseball team finished the season with a 20-8, 9-3 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team finished the season with a 13-5-0, 5-1-0 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team finished the season with an 11-16, 4-8 record. … The Jaguar baseball team finished the season with a 12-12, 7-5 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 10-8, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-13-0, 1-5-0 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 12-15, 9-3 record. … The Tigers baseball team finished the season with a 9-14, 4-8 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 5-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in the Class 5A state championship match. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 19-2-0, 6-0-0 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team finished the season with a 16-8, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 17-8, 8-4 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-0, 3-3-0 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer softball team finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … The Railer baseball team finished the season with a 7-14, 2-10 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team finished the season with a 4-13-0, 2-4-0 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustangs softball team finished the season with a 21-6, 9-3 record. … The Mustang baseball team finished the season with a 26-3, 10-2 record. … The Lady Mustangs soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.