PREP – AVCTL II Fall Week 9 Recap

The Andover Trojan football team wrapped up at least a tie for the 2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League football championship Friday with a 48-21 victory against Salina Central.

The Trojans are guaranteed at least a tie for the AVCTL II football title as the only AVCTL II football team with a 5-0 AVCTL II record with one week remaining. The Tigers are guaranteed to win that potential tie-breaker because they have defeated the other teams that could possibly tie them, Salina Central and Goddard, who the Trojans defeated 19-16 in the fourth week of the season.

Andover will play Andover Central in next week’s regular season finale.

Salina Central, who will play at Goddard in next week’s finale, drops to 6-1, 4-1. Goddard defeated Arkansas City 44-35 Friday to improve to 5-2, 4-1.

Andover Central defeated Eisenhower 55-52 in the other AVCTL II showdown Friday while Newton suffered a 15-14 in the non-AVCTL II showdown.

Eisenhower continues to lead the AVCTL II volleyball standings with a 19-10, 10-2 record while Andover Central sits in 2nd place with a 24-9, 9-2 record, Andover High is in third place at 18-11, 8-4 and Salina Central is in 4th place with an 18-11, 6-6 record.

Newton continues to lead the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with a n 11-3-0, 4-0-0 record while Goddard has moved into second place with an 8-5-0, 3-1-0 record while Eisenhower and Andover Central are tied for third and fourth place with identical 7-6-1, 3-2-0 records. Salina Central is in sixth place in the AVCTL II boys’ soccer standings with a 1-14-0, 1-5-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Trojans swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Campus 2-0 and Valley Center 2-1. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Rose Hill 3-2 on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 4-3 against Valley Center on Thursday. … The Trojan football team handed Salina Central its first loss of the season Friday, defeating the Mustangs 48-21.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Andover High 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Monday. The Jaguars lost 5-0 against Wichita Southeast on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Eisenhower Friday 55-52.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 0-4 on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Leon-Bluestem twice, 2-0 each time, 2-0 against Valley Center and 2-0 against El Dorado. The Lady Bulldogs split an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 1-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 44-35 Friday against Goddard.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Newton 2-0. … The Tiger soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 2-1 against Wichita East on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 55-52 against Andover Central Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Newton 2-1 in a single match on Thursday. … The Lion boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 4-0 o0n Tuesday. … The Lion football team defeated Arkansas City 44-35 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL II triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Arkansas City. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Goddard in a single match on Thursday. … The Railer boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Railers lost 4-1 against Maize South on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 15-14 against Hutchinson on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Junction City 2-0. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 on Monday against Andover Central. The Mustangs lost 8-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Mustangs suffered their first loss Friday, losing 48-21 against Andover.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 5 2 5 0

Salina Central 6 1 4 1

Goddard 5 2 4 1

Andover Cent. 4 3 3 2

Eisenhower 3 4 2 4

Ark City 1 6 0 5

Newton 0 7 0 5

Friday, October 17

Andover 48, Salina Central 21

Andover Central 55, Eisenhower 52

Goddard 44, Ark City 35

Hutchinson 15, Newton 14

Friday, October 24

Salina Central at Goddard

Andover at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Wichita Northwest

Newton at Ark City

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 11 3 0 4 0 0

Goddard 8 5 0 3 1 0

Eisenhower 7 6 1 3 2 0

And Central 7 6 1 3 2 0

Andover 9 5 0 2 2 0

Salina Central 1 14 0 1 5 0

Arkansas City 5 9 0 0 4 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 19 10 10 2

And Central 24 9 9 2

Andover 18 11 8 4

Salina Central 18 11 6 6

Goddard 11 18 4 8

Newton 8 25 2 10

Arkansas City 7 22 1 10