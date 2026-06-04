PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 12 Recap

The 2026 spring season is complete in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I.

The AVCTL I had two baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams qualifying for the 2026 state tournaments, but only the Campus Lady Colt softball team and Maize Eagle baseball team won their opening state games to play all the way to weekend.

The Eagles lost their baseball state semifinal against Washburn Rural on Friday, and the state consolation game was cancelled for Saturday.

The Lady Colts played Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday for the Class 6A state championship, but the Lady Colts lost 4-1.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball, and girls’ soccer team did this past week and how they finished the season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team defeated Mill Valley 7-2 on Friday in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Lady Colts lost 4-1 against Gardner-Edgerton in the championship game on Saturday. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 15-13, 6-6 record. … The Colt baseball team finished the season with an 11-12, 3-8 record. … The Lady Colt soccer team finished the season with a 9-10-0, 2-4-0 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team finished the season with a 28-1, 12-0 record. … The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 17-11, 8-4 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with an 11-7-0, 4-2-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season with an 8-18, 2-10 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team finished the season with a 4-20, 2-10 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team finished the season with an 8-6-2, 3-3-0 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season with a 21-8, 7-5 record. … The Eagle baseball team lost 6-2 against Washburn Rural on Friday in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Eagles finished the season with a 26-3, 12-0 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1, 3-3-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball finished the season with an 18-11, 7-5 record. … The Maverick baseball team finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … The Lady Maverick soccer team finished the season with a 15-4-0, 6-0-0 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team finished the season with a 12-15, 3-9 record. … The Cougar baseball team finished the season with an 11-15, 5-6 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball finished the season with a 17-11, 5-7 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 10-17, 4-8 record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 10-7-0, 2-4-0 record.