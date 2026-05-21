PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 10 Recap

The 2026 postseason has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I spring season and the AVCTL I has four softball teams and one baseball team that have qualified for next week’s state tournaments.

Campus, Derby, Maize High and Maize South all qualified for state tournaments with Campus, Derby and Maize High all qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament and Maize South qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament.

Maize High is the lone AVCTL I baseball team to qualify for a state tournament as the Eagles will compete in next week’s Class 6A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team swept Valley Center 10-5, 14-0 on Thursday. The Lady Colts qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Wednesday when they defeated Liberal 13-2 and Washburn Rural 4-3 to win a sub-state tournament. … The Colt baseball team swept Wichita South 11-1, 28-0 on Thursday. The Colts lost 9-0 against Washburn Rural on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Colts finished the season with an 11-12, 3-8 record. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 3-1 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Lady Colts defeated Liberal 4-2 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday when they went 2-0 in a regional tournament by defeating Junction City 10-0 and Manhattan 8-0. … The Panther baseball team went 1-1 on Tuesday in the Class 6A sub-state tournament as they defeated Dodge City 7-3 in the opening round and lost 3-1 against Washburn Rural in the championship game. The Panthers finished the season with a 17-11, 8-4 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against Maize South on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Wichita Northwest 7-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with an 8-18, 2-10 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 2-20, 4-10 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Campus 3-1 on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Kapaun Mt. Carmel 15-0, 17-1 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday when they won a sub-state tournament with a 10-0 victory against Wichita East and a 16-0 victory against Wichita South. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Bishop Carroll 7-6 on Thursday. The Eagle baseball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Wednesday by defeating Wichita Southeast 10-0 and Wichita Heights 9-4 to win the sub-state tournament. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Salina South 4-3 on Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday as they defeated Hays 11-1 in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament and defeated Arkansas City 7-5 in the championship game. … The Maverick baseball team defeated Emporia 1-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Mavericks lost 7-4 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday in the sub-state championship game. The Mavericks finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Derby 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 8-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team split with Newton on Wednesday, winning the 1st game 12-9 and losing the 2nd game 13-2. The Lady Cougars lost 6-5 against Topeka Seaman on Wednesday in the 1st round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 12-15, 3-9 record. … The Cougar baseball team swept Newton 9-3, 7-6 on Wednesday. The Cougars lost 9-0 against Goddard on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Cougars finished the season with an 11-15, 5-6 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 4-3 against Maize High on Thursday. The Lady Cougars lost 1-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team was swept 10-5, 14-0 by Campus on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 7-4 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament and will play Great Bend in the championship game on Thursday. … The Hornet baseball team lost 11-5 on Wednesday against Andover in the first round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Hornets finished the season with a 10-17, 4-8 record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Salina South 1-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament.