Plane Lands in Pasture

A pilot from New Mexico and his passenger were able to walk away after safely landing in a field in a Central Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a small plane landed in a field on East 20th and Fountainwood in Hutchinson. The plane had run out of fuel.

The pilot, 66-year-old Steven Craig Suddarth from Edgewood, New Mexico, was not hurt. A passenger, 71-year-old Deborah Annette Suddarth, was also not hurt.

The incident happened at 6:05 Wednesday night in Hutchinson.

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Photo via Hutchinson Fire Department