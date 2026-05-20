Cinema Chain Looking to Build Downtown

A cinema chain that has cultivated a massive cult following among film enthusiasts is looking at expanding into Salina, and building a new facility.

Salina economic development officials tell KSAL News Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is looking to build in downtown Salina. Talks have been going on for over a month, and are now in advanced stages. The Salina location would be a multiplex theatre, with multiple auditoriums.

Alamo Drafthouse is known famous for its in-theatre dining service, where servers bring meals, craft beer, and cocktails directly to your seat, and for its strict zero-tolerance policy against talking or texting.

Alamo Drafthouse operates in roughly 25 locations nationwide. It’s smallest market is Springfield, Missouri, with 14 auditoriums and an open-air patio with seating. The brand maintains about 35 corporate and franchised cinemas across 14 states.