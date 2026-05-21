It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina and Saline County students. It’s the last day of school.

Students are making summer plans with friends as the 2025 -2026 academic school year wraps up.

Thursday is the last day of classes at Salina USD 305 schools and USD 307 Ell-Saline. USD 306 Southeast of Saline dismissed for the summer Wednesday, as did Salina Catholic Schools.

Students and teachers get a couple of months off before returning back to school in August.

The Free Summer Food Programs begin in little over a week.

The program runs June 1-30. It will be closed on June 19.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75. Lunchtime activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and are provided by Salina Educators and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. Free book giveaways begin at 12:15 p.m. and are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Menus, the printable activity and giveaway schedule, printable flyers and additional information are available on the district website, www.usd305.com , by clicking on the Summer Food Program banner or by visiting the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Breakfast will be served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St. 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served:

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.