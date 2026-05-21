Last Day of School

By Todd Pittenger May 21, 2026

It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina and Saline County students. It’s the last day of school.

Students are making summer plans with friends as the 2025 -2026 academic school year wraps up.

Thursday is the last day of classes at Salina USD 305 schools and USD 307 Ell-Saline. USD 306 Southeast of Saline dismissed for the summer Wednesday, as did Salina Catholic Schools.

Students and teachers get a couple of months off before returning back to school in August.

The Free Summer Food Programs begin in little over a week.

The program runs June 1-30. It will be closed on June 19.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 through 18 with no registration, eligibility requirements or paperwork needed. Adults are welcome to attend and may purchase breakfast for $3.50 and lunch for $5.75. Lunchtime activities begin at 12:15 p.m. and are provided by Salina Educators and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. Free book giveaways begin at 12:15 p.m. and are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Menus, the printable activity and giveaway schedule, printable flyers and additional information are available on the district website, www.usd305.com, by clicking on the Summer Food Program banner or by visiting the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Breakfast will be served:

  • South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.                          7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
  • Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave.                  7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
  • Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St.                              7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served:

  • South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.                          11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips Ave.                  12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave.                    12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St.                 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St.                                        12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.