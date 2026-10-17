PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 8 Recap

Salina Central and Andover High maintained their spots as the top two football teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 on Friday night with AVCTL 2 victories.

The Mustangs improved to 5-2, 4-1 with a 32-31 victory against Andover Central while Andover High remained undefeated at 7-0, 5-0 with a 31-10 victory against Newton.

Eisenhower defeated Arkansas City 49-19 in the other intra-AVCTL 2 contest while Goddard lost 49-21 against Derby.

Andover Central leads the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 28-8, 11-1 record while Andover High is in 2nd place with a 19-6, 10-2 record and Newton is 3rd with a 16-13, 6-5 record.

Salina Central is in 5th place in the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 14-11, 4-7 record.

Newton continues to lead the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with an 11-2-0, 4-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with an 8-5-1, 4-0-0 record and Goddard is in 3rd place with a 6-5-2, 2-1-0 record.

Salina Central is in 6th place in the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with a 3-11-0, 0-4-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Andover Central. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 3-1 on Tuesday. The Trojans tied Valley Center 1-1 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Newton 31-10 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Andover High 2-1 and Goddard 2-0. The Lady Jaguars swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Derby 2-1. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Wichita East on Monday. The Jaguars defeated Arkansas City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Jaguars lost 4-1 against Rose Hill on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 32-31 against Salina Central on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Augusta 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Bluestem and 2-0 against Buhler. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Newton. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Derby. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Winfield 3-2 on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 49-19 against Eisenhower on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Newton. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Andover High on Friday. The Tigers lost 8-0 against Maize South on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Arkansas City 49-19 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover High and 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Lion boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 4-1 on Tuesday. … The Lion football team lost 49-21 against Derby on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Circle tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Circle 2-0, Conway Springs 2-0, Lyons 2-0 and Wichita North 2-0. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Eudora. The Lady Railers swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Eisenhower 2-1. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Hutchinson 5-0 on Saturday. The Railer football team lost 31-10 against Andover High on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Junction City 2-0. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Mulvane 4-0 on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Andover Central 32-31 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 5 0

Salina Central 5 2 4 1

Eisenhower 5 2 4 1

Andover Cent. 2 5 2 3

Ark City 2 5 1 4

Goddard 2 5 1 4

Newton 1 6 1 5

Friday, October 16

Salina Central 32, Andover Central 31

Andover 31, Newton 10

Eisenhower 49, Ark City 19

Derby 49, Goddard 21

Friday, October 23

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Arkansas City at Goddard

Newton at Maize

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 11 2 0 4 0 0

And Central 8 5 1 4 0 0

Goddard 6 5 2 2 1 0

Andover 6 6 1 2 2 0

Arkansas City 6 7 0 2 2 0

Salina Central 3 11 0 0 4 0

Eisenhower 1 12 1 0 5 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 28 8 11 1

Andover 19 6 10 2

Newton 16 13 6 5

Eisenhower 15 13 5 6

Salina Central 14 11 4 7

Goddard 11 18 3 8

Arkansas City 5 25 1 11