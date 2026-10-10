PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 7 Recap

Andover High maintained its lead in the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 football standings Friday night with a 21-7 victory against Goddard to improve to 6-0, 4-0 this season.

Salina Central maintains its 2nd spot in the AVCTL 2 football standings after earning a non-conference, 36-27 victory against Hutchinson. The Mustangs improved to 4-2, 3-1 this season

Eisenhower defeated Newton 20-19 on Thursday to improve to 4-2, 3-1 while Newton falls to 1-5, 1-4.

Andover Central is in 4th place in the league after defeating Arkansas City 28-20. The Jaguars are 2-4, 2-2 while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-4, 1-3.

Andover High continues to lead the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with an 18-5, 9-1 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 24-8, 8-1 record. Salina Central is in 5th place with a 12-11, 4-7 record.

Newton leads the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with a 10-2-0, 4-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 7-3-1, 3-0-0 record and Arkansas City is in 3rd place with a 5-6-0, 2-1-0 record. Salina Central is in 6th place with a 2-10-0, 0-3-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the tournament they hosted. The Lady Trojans defeated Wichita South 2-0, Derby 2-0 and Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Andale. The Lady Trojans swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-0 and Salina Central 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team lost 8-1 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Trojan football team defeated Goddard 21-7 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Andover High tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Wichita Northwest 2-0, Andale 2-0, Pittsburg 2-0 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Andover High. The Lady Jaguars swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Derby 3-1 on Monday. The Jaguars defeated Salina Central 9-1 on Tuesday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Arkansas City 28-20 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Goddard and 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime against Mulvane on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Salina Central 2-1 in overtime on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 28-20 against Andover Central on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team has been off since late September and is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday when they compete in an AVCTL 2 triangular at Arkansas City with Newton. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 8-1 against Newton on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Newton 20-19 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover Central and defeating Arkansas City 2-0. … The Lions boys’ soccer team defeated Winfield 3-0 on Monday. The Lions defeated Eisenhower 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Lion football team lost 21-7 against Andover High on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team went 2-1 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Hutchinson 2-0 and Salina Central 2-1. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Great Bend. The Lady Railers split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina Central 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Andover High. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Andover High 8-1 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Eisenhower 8-1 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 20-19 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Wichita West 2-0 and Hutchinson 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Great Bend and 2-1 against Newton. The Lady Mustangs got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Newton and 2-0 against Andover High. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 9-1 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 2-1 against Arkansas City on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Hutchinson 36-27 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 6 0 4 0

Salina Central 4 2 3 1

Eisenhower 4 2 3 1

Andover Cent. 2 4 2 2

Ark City 2 4 1 3

Goddard 2 4 1 4

Newton 1 5 1 4

Friday, October 9

Salina Central 36, Hutchinson 27

Andover 21, Goddard 7

Andover Central 28, Ark City 20

Eisenhower 20, Newton 19

Friday, October 16

Salina Central at Andover Central

Andover at Newton

Arkansas City at Eisenhower

Derby at Goddard

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 10 2 0 4 0 0

And Central 7 3 1 3 0 0

Arkansas City 5 6 0 2 1 0

Goddard 5 5 2 1 1 0

Andover 5 6 0 1 2 0

Salina Central 2 10 0 0 3 0

Eisenhower 1 10 1 0 4 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 18 5 9 1

And Central 24 8 8 1

Eisenhower 14 12 4 5

Newton 10 12 4 5

Salina Central 12 11 4 7

Goddard 11 16 3 6

Arkansas City 3 19 1 8