PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 3 Recap

The second week of football action for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 is in the books as Andover and Arkansas City currently stand atop the AVCTL 2 football standings with identical 2-0, 1-0 records.

Salina Central earned its first victory of the season Friday night when the Mustangs defeated Goddard 34-20 and the Mustangs are in 3rd place in the league with a 1-1, 1-0 record.

Andover High won the battle of Andover as the Trojans defeated Andover Central 20-7 and Ark City defeated Newton 38-25 to share the AVCTL 2 top spot.

The AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer teams and volleyball teams were busy throughout the week with varying results.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Ark City 2-0 and Saline Central 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated McPherson 4-0 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. … The Trojan football team defeated Andover Central 20-7 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday night. The Lady Jaguars defeated Maize High 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Mill Valley. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team defeated Junction City 7-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Salina South tournament. The Jaguars lost 5-1 against Topeka West on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team lost 20-7 against Andover High on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover and 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team defeated El Dorado 4-0 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Ark City tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Augusta 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Bulldogs defeated Newton 38-25 on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Newton and defeating Goddard 2-1. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Wichita North on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. … The Tiger football team defeated Campus 32-28 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Newton. … The Lions boys’ soccer team defeated Circle 5-2 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lions tied Wichita West 3-3 on Thursday. … The Lion football team lost 34-20 against Salina Central on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Goddard 2-0 and Eisenhower 2-1. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Life 4-3 on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Railers lost 2-1 in overtime against Wichita North on Wednesday. … The Railer football team lost 48-25 against Arkansas City on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Ark City 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Andover High. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 12-0 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Salina South tournament. The Mustangs lost 5-1 against Junction City on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Goddard 34-20 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 1 0

Ark City 2 0 1 0

Salina Central 1 1 1 0

Goddard 1 1 0 1

Eisenhower 1 1 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 2 0 1

Newton 0 2 0 1

Friday, September 11

Salina Central 34, Goddard 20

Andover 20, Andover Central 7

Arkansas City 48, Newton 25

Eisenhower 32. Campus 28

Friday, September 18

Salina Central at Ark City

Valley Center at Andover

Andover Central at Newton

Eisenhower at Goddard

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Arkansas City 2 1 0 0 0 0

Goddard 2 1 1 0 0 0

Newton 2 2 0 0 0 0

Andover 1 3 0 0 0 0

And Central 1 3 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 1 4 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 3 1 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 5 1 2 0

And Central 6 3 1 0

Eisenhower 6 4 2 1

Newton 3 4 2 1

Salina Central 5 2 1 2

Goddard 2 7 1 2

Arkansas City 1 7 0 3