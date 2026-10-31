PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 10 Recap

After the first week of the 2026 high school football playoffs, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 has three teams remaining alive, including the Salina Central Mustangs.

The Mustangs got the winning started for the AVCTL 2 on Thursday when the Mustangs eliminated AVCTL 2 rival Andover Central 17-10.

Andover High followed with a 57-8 victory against Wichita West on Friday as Goddard eliminated cross-town and AVCTL 2 rival Eisenhower 38-35 Friday.

Newton saw its season come to an end after a 51-0 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Arkansas City saw its season end after a 36-19 defeat against Wellington.

Andover High is the only AVCTL 2 to have a home game next Friday in the 2nd round, as the Trojans will host Hutchinson. Salina Central will go on the road at Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Goddard will play at Hays.

The AVCTL 2 did not have any volleyball team qualify for the state tournament. The AVCTL 2 had Newton, Andover and Andover Central play in sub-state championship matches on Saturday, but all three came out on the short end of the match.

Andover Central won the 2026 AVCTL 2 regular season title with a 29-9, 11-1 record while Andover High finished in 2nd with a 24-7, 10-2 record. Salina Central finished in 5th place with an 18-13, 4-7 record.

The AVCTL 2 had two teams play their way into Class 5A regional boys’ soccer finals, and only one, Newton, advanced to Monday’s quarterfinal round.

Goddard lost its boys’ soccer regional against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, while Newton, which won the AVCTL 2 regular season title, advanced with a victory against Salina South in the regional finals.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina South 2-0 in the opening round and lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the championship match. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team closed the regular season on Saturday losing 1-0 against Wichita North. The Trojans lost 3-1 against Salina South on Tuesday in the opening round of regional action. … The Trojan football team defeated Wichita West 57-8 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Topeka West 2-0 in the opening round and lost 2-0 against Maize South in the championship match. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 against Hays on Tuesday in the opening round of regional competition. … The Jaguar football team lost 17-10 against Salina Central in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost 2-0 against Great Bend on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Topeka West on Tuesday in the opening round of regional competition. … The Bulldog football team lost 36-19 against Wellington on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 4-2 against Maize South on Monday in the opening round of regional competition. … The Tiger football team lost 38-35 against Goddard on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 2-0 against Maize South on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Lions boys’ soccer team defeated Emporia 5-4 on Tuesday in the opening round of regional competition. The Lions lost 5-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday in the regional finals. … The Lion football team defeated Eisenhower 38-35 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday in the sub-state tournament as they defeated Saline Central 2-0 in the opening match and lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll in the championship match. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita West 8-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of regional action. The Railers defeated Salina South 4-1 on Thursday in the regional final and qualified for the quarterfinals on Monday. … The Railer football team lost 51-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team lost 2-0 against Newton on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team did not qualify for the Class 5A regional tournament. The Mustangs finished the season with a 3-13-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Andover Central 17-10 on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 9 0 6 0

Salina Central 6 3 4 2

Eisenhower 5 4 4 2

Andover Cent. 3 6 3 3

Goddard 4 5 2 4

Ark City 2 7 1 5

Newton 1 8 1 5

Thursday, October 29

Salina Central 17, Andover Central 10

Friday, October 31

Andover 57, Wichita West 8

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 51, Newton 0

Goddard 38, Eisenhower 35

Wellington 36, Arkansas City 19

Friday, November 6

Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Hutchinson at Andover

Goddard at Hays

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 16 2 0 6 0 0

And Central 9 7 1 5 1 0

Andover 8 8 1 4 2 0

Goddard 8 8 2 3 3 0

Arkansas City 6 11 0 2 4 0

Eisenhower 2 14 1 1 5 0

Salina Central 3 13 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 29 9 11 1

Andover 24 7 10 2

Newton 17 14 6 5

Eisenhower 18 15 5 6

Salina Central 18 13 4 7

Goddard 13 21 3 8

Arkansas City 5 26 1 11