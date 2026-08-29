PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2026 fall sports season got underway in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 on Friday when the Salina Central boys’ soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 victory against Hesston.

All the AVCTL 2 volleyball teams will begin their 2026 season today with Salina Central competing in the Wichita North tournament, Andover High, Eisenhower and Newton will compete in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower, Andover Central will compete in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson while Arkansas City and Goddard will compete in the McPherson tournament.

Most of the other AVCTL 2 soccer teams will begin their seasons on Tuesday when Andover hosts Wichita Trinity, Andover Central hosts Valley Center, Eisenhower hosts Maize High, Goddard hosts Augusta and Newton plays at Maize South. Arkansas City will begin its 2026 boys’ soccer season on Thursday when it plays at Hutchinson.

The AVCTL 2 football season will begin on Thursday when Goddard hosts Campus. The rest of the AVCTL 2 will begin on Friday when Salina Central plays as the home team against Salina South, Andover High plays at Hutchinson, Andover Central plays at Maize High, Arkansas City will host Winfield, Eisenhower will play at Derby and Newton will host Valley Center.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team will begin the season Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 22-13, 8-4 record. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday when they host Wichita Trinity. The Trojans finished last season with an 11-6-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Trojan football team will begin the season on Friday at Hutchinson. The Trojans finished last season with a 6-3, 6-0 record and won the AVCTL 2 regular season championship.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson. The Lady Jaguars finished the 2025 season with a 27-10, 10-2 record and won the 2025 AVCTL 2 regular season championship. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday when they host Valley Center. The Jaguars finished last season with an 8-8-1, 3-30 record. … The Jaguar football team will begin the season on Friday when they play at Maize High. The Jaguars finished last season with a 5-5, 3-3 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the 2025 season with a 7-24, 1-11 record. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team will begin the season on Thursday when they play at Hutchinson. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 5-12-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Bulldog football team will open this season on Friday when they host Winfield. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 2-6, 1-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday when they host an AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the 2025 season with 21-13, 10-2 record. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team will begin this season on Tuesday when they host Maize High. The Tigers finished last season with a 9-8-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Tiger football team will begin this season on Friday when they play at Derby. The Tigers finished last season with a 3-6, 2-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday when they compete in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Lions finished the 2025 season with a 13-21, 4-8 record. … The Lions boys’ soccer team will begin this season on Tuesday when they host Augusta. The Lions finished last season with a 9-8-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Lion football team will begin this season on Thursday when they host Campus. The Lions finished last season with a 6-4, 4-2 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Railers finished the 2025 season with an 8-26, 2-10 record. … The Railers boys’ soccer team will begin this season on Tuesday when they play at Maize South. The Railers finished last season with a 16-4-0, 6-0-0 record and won the AVCTL 2 regular season championship. … The Railer football team will begin this season on Friday when they host Valley Center. The Railers finished last season with a 0-9, 0-6 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the 2025 season with a 23-12, 6-6 record. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team opened the 2026 season on Friday with a 3-2 victory against Hesston. The Mustangs finished the 2025 season with a 1-15-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Mustang football team will begin this season on Friday when they host Salina South. The Mustangs finished last season with a 12-1, 5-1 record.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Ark City 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Thursday, September 3

Campus at Goddard

Friday, September 4

Salina Central at Salina South

Andover at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

Winfield at Ark City

Eisenhower at Derby

Valley Center at Newton

Friday, September 11

Andover Central at Andover

Arkansas City at Newton

Campus at Eisenhower

Goddard at Salina Central

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Salina Central 1 0 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0 0 0

And Central 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday, August 28

Salina Central 3, Hesston 2

Tuesday, September 1

Wichita Trinity at Andover

Valley Center at Andover Central

Maize at Eisenhower

Augusta at Goddard

Newton at Maize South

Salina Central at Buhler

Thursday, September 3

Andover at Salina South

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Hutchinson

Derby at Eisenhower

Campus at Newton

Salina Central at Highland Park

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Ark City 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Saturday, August 29

Salina Central at Wichita North tournament

Andover, Eisenhower, Newton at AVCTL Preseason tournament at Eisenhower

Andover Central at AVCTL Preseason tournament at Hutchinson

Ark City, Goddard at McPherson tournament