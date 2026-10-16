PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 8 Recap

Derby remains atop the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 football standings after the Panthers improved to 6-0, 5-0 this past Friday with a 55-6 victory against Salina South.

Salina South defeated Maize South 19-14 to improve to 5-1, 3-1 and remain in 3rd place. Maie High remains in 2nd place after a 48-7 victory against Campus, to move the Eagles to 5-1, 4-1 while Campus is still searching for its 1st win of the season and stands at 0-6, 0-4.

Hutchinson lost 36-27 against Salina Central in the non-league contest on Friday.

Maize South leads the AVCTL 1 volleyball standings with a 22-6, 11-0 record, followed by Maize High in 2nd place (24-4, 9-2), Derby in 3rd place (15-16, 7-5) and Salina South in 4th place (13-18, 6-4).

Maize South leads the AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer standings with a 12-1-0, 4-0-0 record, followed by Maize High in 2nd place with a 9-4-0, 4-0-0 record and Salina South is in 3rd place with an 8-5-1, 3-2-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Derby. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 6-0 against Derby on Thursday. The Colts defeated Wichita South 6-4 on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 48-7 against Maize High on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday in the Manhattan tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Junction City 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Manhattan, 2-1 against Olathe East, 2-0 against Shawnee Heights and 2-0 against Washburn Rural. The Lady Panthers split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize High. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 6-0 on Thursday. The Panthers lost 3-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Valley Center 55-6 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 2-1. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-0 against Garden City, 2-0 against Bishop Carroll, and 2-0 against Pratt twice. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-2 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 5-0 against Newton on Saturday. The Salt Hawks lost 1-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 36-27 against Salina Central on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and Derby 2-0. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Campus 48-7 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 4-3 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 1-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 19-14 against Salina South on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team went 2-3 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Wichita Heights twice, both times by 2-0 counts. The Lady Cougars split a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Junction City 2-1 and losing 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 4-3 against Maize South on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Derby 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team defeated Maize South 19-14 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Bluestem 2-1, Buhler 2-1 and El Dorado 2-0. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Arkansas City and 2-0 against Chanute. The Lady Hornets split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Hornets lost 3-0 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 55-6 against Derby on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 6 0

Maize 4 1 5 1

Salina South 3 1 5 1

Maize South 1 3 2 4

Valley Center 1 3 2 4

Hutchinson 1 3 1 5

Campus 0 4 0 6

Friday, October 9

Salina South 19, Maize South 14

Salina Central 36, Hutchinson 27

Derby 55, Valley Center 6

Maize 48, Campus 7

Friday, October 16

Salina South at Campus

Goddard at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Valley Center

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 12 1 0 4 0 0

Maize 9 4 0 4 0 0

Salina South 8 5 1 3 2 0

Derby 8 6 0 2 3 0

Hutchinson 8 5 0 1 3 0

Valley Center 5 6 1 1 3 0

Campus 2 11 0 0 4 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 22 6 11 0

Maize 24 5 9 2

Derby 15 16 7 5

Salina South 13 18 6 4

Valley Center 10 20 4 7

Campus 7 18 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11