PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 7 Recap

Derby remained atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 2026 football standings this past Friday when the Panthers defeated Maize South 34-13 to remain undefeated on the season.

The Panthers are the only AVCTL 1 football team that is still undefeated this season.

Maize High moved to 4-1, 3-1 with a 45-7 victory against Hutchinson and is in 2nd place in the AVCTL 1 football standings while Salina South moved to 4-1, 2-1 with a 42-15 victory against Arkansas City to stay in 3rd place.

Valley Center defeated Campus 38-34 in the other AVCTL 1 football contest this past Friday.

Maize South currently leads the AVCTL 1 volleyball standings with a 20-6, 9-0 record, followed by Maize High in 2nd place with a 22-5, 7-2 record. Derby is in 3rd place with a 13-11, 6-4 record and Salina South is in 4th place with a 10-14, 6-4 record.

Maize High leads the AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer standings with an 8-4-0, 3-0-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd at 10-1-0, 2-0-0 and Salina South is in 3rd place with a 7-4-1, 2-1-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team has been off and is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday when they host an AVCTL 1 triangular with Derby and Maize High. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 4-2 against Valley Center on Thursday. The Colts lost 8-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 38-34 against Valley Center on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Andover tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Andover, 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Panthers split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Salina South. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Andover Central on Monday. The Panthers defeated Maize High 4-0 on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Maize South 34-13 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-0 against Great Bend, 2-0 against Newton and 2-0 against Salina Central. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Buhler 4-2 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 45-7 against Maize High on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 4-1 on Thursday. The Eagles lost 4-0 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Hutchinson 45-7 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team went 0-2 on Saturday in the Aquinas tournament. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-0 against Blue Valley West and 2-0 against Olathe West. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Maize High 2-0 and Hutchinson 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Blue Valley Northwest 5-2 on Friday. The Mavericks defeated Valley Center 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 34-13 against Derby on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team split a non-league triangular at Hays on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Hays and defeating Abilene 2-1. The Lady Cougars split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 against Maize High on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team defeated Arkansas City 42-15 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team split an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Derby. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 4-2 on Thursday. The Hornets lost 6-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team defeated Campus 38-14 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 4 0 5 0

Maize 3 1 4 1

Salina South 2 1 4 1

Maize South 1 2 2 3

Valley Center 1 2 2 3

Hutchinson 1 3 1 4

Campus 0 3 0 5

Friday, October 2

Salina South 42, Arkansas City 15

Valley Center 38, Campus 34

Derby 34, Maize South 13

Maize 45, Hutchinson 7

Friday, October 9

Maize South at Salina South

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Valley Center at Derby

Campus at Maize

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize 8 4 0 3 0 0

Maize South 10 1 0 2 0 0

Salina South 7 4 1 2 1 0

Valley Center 5 4 1 1 1 0

Derby 7 5 0 1 2 0

Hutchinson 7 3 0 0 2 0

Campus 1 10 0 0 3 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 20 6 9 0

Maize 22 5 7 2

Derby 13 11 6 4

Salina South 10 14 6 4

Valley Center 6 17 3 6

Campus 7 16 1 8

Hutchinson 3 21 1 9