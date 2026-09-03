Law enforcement across Kansas, including in Salina and Saline County, have teamed up for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through the Labor Day weekend.

Drunk driving puts not only yourself in danger, but also your passengers and others using the roadway. On average, 32 people are killed in alcohol-impaired traffic accidents each day across the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2025 in Kansas alcohol-related crashes killed 66 people and injured over 950. Drug-related crashes killed 51 people and injured 240 injuries.