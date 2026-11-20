A Colorado man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Shad Wilsey from Jefferson, Colorado, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix on US 40 Highway in Logan County when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car exited the road and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its top.

Wilsey, who was not buckled up, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash happened at 6:47 Thursday morning on US 40 Highway 1.4 miles east of County Road 160 in Logan County.