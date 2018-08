Salina Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to how a 4-year-old boy got a loaded handgun and fired it inside his home.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that no one was hurt after the boy reportedly fired one shot with a semiautomatic pistol into a chair at a house located in the 300 block of North 11th Street Thursday afternoon around 3pm.

Investigators say two adults were present during the incident.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.