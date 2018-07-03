Prayer Vigil Held at the State Capital

Kansas religious and community leaders are calling for immigrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexican border to be reunited.

The group Kansas Interfaith Action organized yesterday’s prayer vigil at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka. Organizers say even though President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of separating families at the border, there is no plan to reunite those families.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reunite the divided families within 30 days.

