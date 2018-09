Cleanup efforts are underway after flooding in Pratt.

Pratt County officials announced yesterday that six inches of rain fell in the Pratt area Sunday night into yesterday morning causing the Ninnescah [[nin-nes-caa]] River to overflow its banks. Residents were evacuated near the Pratt City Lake and a nearby apartment building. Officials say four or five people took shelter at the Pratt Community Building after being evacuated.

Source: MetroSource News