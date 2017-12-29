Prank Blamed For Wichita Man’s Officer-Involved Death

A prank between two feuding gamers is being blamed for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Kansas.

Thursday evening, a SWAT team surrounded a home in Wichita where they believed a man was holding his family hostage, after shooting his father in the head. As Andrew Finch came to the door of the home he was shot and killed. His family says he was not armed.

Police are now investigating claims that the hostage report was made by someone trying to prank an online gamer and the target of the prank gave a random address.