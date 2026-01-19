Powering the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

A Salina business is continuing to help power a local Salina organization in its fight against childhood cancer.

JAE’s Electric made a $3,000 donation to the Love, Chloe Foundation, a local organization that provides immediate support to area families who have a child fighting cancer.

Love, Chloe Foundation Executive Director Heidi Feyerherm says donations like this make a big difference. The Foundation provides immediate support to area families through Warrior Wagons, Financial Assistance Grants and the Monkey In My Chair program.

Jim Reed from JAE’s Electric tells says it was a very easy decision to support the Love Chloe Foundation. He has been involved with Heidi for several years, and got to know here better will in a leadership Salona class with her. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Jim-Reed-01.mp3

Reed says after he and his wife attended a gala hosted by the organization they decided to become supporters of the effort.

Feyerherm says her organization could not do what they do without the support of businesses like JAE’s Electric. They provide hope for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis with immediate financial and family support through programs including “Monkey in My Chair” and Warrior Wagons”.

The Love, Chloe Foundation also contributes to the funding of childhood cancer research through the DIPG Collaborative, a network of foundations that combined funds to research. The DIPG Collaborative has given more than $20 million to childhood cancer research.

Photo: (from left) Jim Reed from JAE’s Electric, and Love, Chloe Foundation Executive Director Heidi Feyerherm and