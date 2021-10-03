Powerball Grows to $670 Million

One of the largest lottery jackpots in American history is still growing. There was no winner Saturday night, so Monday’s Powerball drawing will be for a jackpot worth an estimated $670 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for nearly four months. The jackpot was last hit in the June 5, 2021 drawing when a ticket worth $285.6 million was sold in Florida. Since then, there have been 40 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

If Monday’s jackpot is won it would be the 8th largest lottery prize in American history.

Powerball tickets are sold across Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

