The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home burglary west of Salina.

Deputies were sent to the 1900 block of N. Hedville Road on Wednesday after homeowners reported that someone had entered an attached garage through an open window and taken a number of high torque tools.

Deputies say sometime between 2am and 5:30pm on Wednesday, someone stole an impact wrench, several deep socket sets, air ratchet and other tools totaling a $1,400 loss.