Pot Confiscated on I-70

KSAL StaffNovember 13, 2018

A traffic stop on Interstate-70 turns into a couple of drug arrests.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a rental car headed for Tennessee was clocked going 93-miles per hour in a 75-mph zone on Friday evening near the Halstead exit.

The deputy smelled marijuana inside the car as he began to talk with the female driver. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 5 and a half pounds of pot that was purchased in Colorado and stored in waterproof cases.

Deputies also found some marijuana stored in vacuum sealed bags and zip-tied under the car.

Janice Hennessee, 48 of McMinnvile, TN was cited for drug possession and speeding.

Her 49-year-old passenger, Regina Mooneyham from Morrison, TN was arrested for possession of an opiate after investigators found cocaine.

