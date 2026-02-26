Postal Employee Facing Federal Charges

A postal employee in Western Kansas is facing federal charges.

According to the District of Kansas US Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a United States postal worker with embezzling from his employer.

Court documents indicate that 33-year-old Dalton R. Garcia of Brewster was indicted on one count of misappropriation of postal funds. From August 2025 to September 2025, he is accused of using his position as an employee of the U.S Postal Service to embezzle money and property valued at more than $1,000.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case.