Post Rock Community Foundation Awards Funding

An area charitable foundation has awarded over $90,000 in grant funding.

During its spring grant cycle, the Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $92,000 to 18 projects throughout Lincoln County and communities served by USD 298 and USD 299.

The following organizations received funding:

Barnard Rural Fire Department, $2,500 to purchase tools for tire change, repairs, & maintenance.

Trinity Lutheran Church, $3,394 to support materials and vendors needed to renovate the kitchen.

Sylvan Grove Public Library., $4,800 to upgrade computers and printer.

NCK Outdoors Inc., $5,000 to support phase 2 of Quartzite Park with purchases of grading and construction needs, fencing and picnic tables.

Vesper Community Center, $4,295.99 to support payment for upgrades on handicap parking, the ramp, and parking lot millings.

Luray Historical Society, $1,669.21 to support Wyatt’s Adventure to Save History, updates on the west wall of the log cabin.

Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation, $5,000 to support the renovation of 127 W Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln, KS.

USD 299, $2,215 to purchase the PLL + PCK Basic Intervention Bundle of the 95% Phonics Library.

City of Lincoln – Lincoln Recreation Department, $10,000 to hire a vendor to complete fencing for the Softball/Youth Field Construction Project.

City of Sylvan Grove, $5,000 to pay for mulch and the necessary materials to finish the fairground playground.

USD 298 Lincoln, $10,000 to construct a greenhouse for educational opportunities.

USD 299, $20,000 to purchase needed items and upgrades for the High School Stage Update Project.

This round of grants was made possible by four funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund, which all focus on improving quality of life throughout our service area, and the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for Post Rock which supports the public health of Lincoln County and the communities served by USD 298 and 299.

The foundation’s next grant cycle opens August 1. For more information, visit https://postrockcf.org/grants/ .