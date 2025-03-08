Post Rock Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Post Rock Community Foundation is accepting applications for Spring Grants. Online applications opened March 1st and are due Thursday, May 1, 2025.

According to the organization, this Spring over $53,000 is available to charitable projects within the Post Rock service area, which includes Lincoln County and all communities served by USD #298 and #299. This cycle will fund local community projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:

Programs and projects that address education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.

Projects that improve the quality of life for Post Rock area residents.

Projects that support the public health of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and 299.

Funding for the spring grant cycle is provided by the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund, Kansas Health Foundation for Post Rock Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund.

Grants are limited to communities in the Post Rock service area and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, educational institutions and churches are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on May 1st .

Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at http://postrockcf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant.