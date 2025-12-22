Possible DUI Crash

A man from Nebraska was injured in a single vehicle crash on Friday that is being investigated as a possible DUI.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Paul Sloan from York, Nebraska was transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Friday after he was injured in a crash on U. S. 81-Highway near milepost 157.

Deputies say around 12:15pm, Sloan was traveling northbound in a Ford F150 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway and entered the median. He then vaulted into the air, landing on Shipton Road below.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office