The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible cattle theft dating back to January.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Friday, deputies were sent to a feedlot on Soderberg Road in Falun, Kansas.

Employees at the feedlot said that from January 31 to June 10, cattle have come up missing in increments. In total, 51 head of cattle have been taken, totaling around $92,000 in losses.

The employees said they didn’t notice originally because the feedlot has a lot of cattle, but eventually there was enough missing to take note of.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there are no suspects at this time.