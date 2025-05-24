Portraits of Veterans in America Exhibit Now Open

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum has opened a remarkable temporary exhibit dedicated to honoring the contributions of American veterans from varied backgrounds and experiences. “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America” is now on display in the Museum Special Gallery through December 2025.

This inspirational showcase features 50 stunning large-scale watercolor portraits by internationally acclaimed artist and Charleston, SC, native Mary Whyte, capturing the essence of today’s heroes. Among the featured “hidden heroes” are a Kansas welder, a Missouri dairy farmer, a Texas construction worker, and a Pennsylvania science teacher, each portrayed with emotional depth and artistry that resonates with the American spirit. This exhibit celebrates the individual stories of its featured veterans, but also solidifies the museum’s original purpose and President Eisenhower’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices and achievements of our veterans.

“This exhibit perfectly aligns with year’s programming theme, ‘Saluting our Veterans,’ but also serves as a pivotal bridge toward the celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year,” says Eisenhower Library Director Todd Arrington. “We are thrilled to host this powerful exhibit that pays tribute to our nation’s heroes and ignites curiosity and engagement in the rich tapestry of our American story.”

All are invited to experience this extraordinary collection that invites reflection and appreciation for those who have shaped our nation. Additional details for WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America can be found at www.patriotartfoundation.org/exhibition.php.