Arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed two portable toilets at Bill Burke Park on Monday evening.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, a witness saw the fire and called 911.

The two Poly Johns are owned by Salina Septic Service on E. Pacific and list the total value of the units at $2,400.

The fire was set between Fields #7 and #8 around 10:30pm at the complex located at 1501 E. Crawford.