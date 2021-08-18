Salina, KS

Pool Cues Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 18, 2021

A Salina man is without his pool cues after a vehicle burglary Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that the 33-year-old man had his 2012 Chevrolet Captiva parked and unlocked in his driveway in the 1900 block of Dover Drive on the 17th. Some time around 6:30 a.m., the man reported he checked the vehicle and noticed that someone else had entered, and things were missing.

Two pool cues, a pool cue case, an extra pool cue shaft and a portable battery charger were all stolen. The total loss is estimated at $1,160.

There are no suspects at this time.

