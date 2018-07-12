Pond at Salina Park Unsafe

Pond water at a city park in Salina has been deemed unsafe.

According to the City of Salina, they have been working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment since July 3 to evaluate whether Blue-Green Algae is present at the pond in Jerry Ivey Park. State health officials determined that toxic Blue-Green Algae is present.

The following precautions should be taken:

People and pets should avoid contact with the pond water or dried algae.

People and pets should avoid areas of algae accumulation.

Numerous signs have been placed around the perimeter of the pond to make people aware of this warning.

Pet owners should be aware that pets that swim in or drink water affected by Blue-Green Algae, or eat dried Blue-Green Algae may become seriously ill or die.

If people or pets come into contact with pond water or dried algae, wash off the area of contact immediately with clean water. Should nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, breathing problems or other unexplained illness occur, immediately contact a doctor or veterinarian.

All other water facilities within the park (spray-grounds, restrooms, water fountains) are not subject to this warning.