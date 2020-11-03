Polls Closed; Saline County Final Results

55 of 55 Precincts Reporting
Key Saline County Results:
President
Donald Trump (R) 15,175
Joe Biden(D) 7,910
United States Senate
Roger Marshall (R) – 14,166
Barbara Bollier (D) – 8, 362
United States House of Representatives District 1
Tracy Mann (R) 16,030
Kali Barnett (D) 7,336
Kansas House of Representatives 69th District
Clarke Sanders (R) – 4,781
Ryan Holmquist (D) – 3,286
Kansas House of Representatives 71st District
Steven Howe (R) – 6,961
Jeffrey Zamrzla (D) – 3,151
Saline County Jail
Yes – 12,444
No – 10,600