Polls Closed; Saline County Final Results

KSAL Staff November 3, 2020

55 of 55 Precincts Reporting Key Saline County Results: President Donald Trump (R) 15,175 Joe Biden(D) 7,910 United States Senate Roger Marshall (R) – 14,166 Barbara Bollier (D) – 8, 362 United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracy Mann (R) 16,030 Kali Barnett (D) 7,336 Kansas House of Representatives 69th District Clarke Sanders (R) – 4,781 Ryan Holmquist (D) – 3,286 Kansas House of Representatives 71st District Steven Howe (R) – 6,961 Jeffrey Zamrzla (D) – 3,151 Saline County Jail Yes – 12,444 No – 10,600 Saline County Results Kansas Statewide Results

