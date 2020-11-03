Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Polls Closed; Saline County Final Results

KSAL StaffNovember 3, 2020

55 of 55 Precincts Reporting

Key Saline County Results:

President

Donald Trump (R) 15,175

Joe Biden(D) 7,910

United States Senate

Roger Marshall (R) – 14,166

Barbara Bollier (D) – 8, 362

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracy Mann (R) 16,030

Kali Barnett (D) 7,336

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Clarke Sanders (R) – 4,781

Ryan Holmquist (D) – 3,286

 

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)  – 6,961

Jeffrey Zamrzla (D) – 3,151

 

Saline County Jail

Yes – 12,444

No – 10,600

 

Saline County Results

Kansas Statewide Results

 



