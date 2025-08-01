Police Warn of Calls Impersonating SPD

The Salina Police Department is warning the public about scammers that are impersonating SPD officials.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, police have received reports of scam phone calls and texts impersonating the Salina Police Department and Salina Municipal Court.

These scams threaten legal action and demand payment for missed court appearances or alleged unpaid fines.

Police are reminding citizens that neither the Salina Police Department nor the Salina Municipal Court will contact individuals via phone or text to collect fines.

All legitimate communications regarding fines will be handled through official channels. Police say if you receive such a call, do not engage or provide any personal information, and hang up immediately.

Protect your personal information and share this notice with friends and family to help prevent others from falling victim to this scam.