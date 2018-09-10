Police Seeking Suspect in Assault

Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle rider who allegedly threatened a man with a handgun on Sunday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old man from New Cambria was fueling up his car at the Velero gas station located at 848 N. Broadway when a white male rolled up on a motorcycle and asked the victim, “Where’s Marty?”

He then pulled out a black handgun and pointed the weapon at him.

The victim got in his car and began driving and told officers the suspect followed him to the area of Ohio and Pacific, and once again pointed the gun at him and asked about Marty.

Police say the man on the motorcycle sped off after the victim pulled into the lot at Great Plains Manufacturing on E North Street. The suspect is described as a white male with distinct face and neck tattoos.

No one was hurt in the incident.