Police Seeking Spending Spree Thieves

Salina Police are looking for a group of thieves who went on a spending spree with stolen financial cards.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 45-year-old Salina man apparently left his 2004 Honda Avalon unlocked while visiting Jerry Ivey Park on Monday evening around 5pm.

On Tuesday the victim discovered his bank card and credit card had been stolen from his wallet and then used to buy multiple items and gift cards from several Salina stores.

Video from Dick’s Sporting Goods on 9th Street shows a man and woman in Covid masks and hats, using a Visa card to rack up $900 in purchases. The spree continued with perhaps as many as four people hitting the Game Stop, Dunham Sports and Dillons on Planet Ave. to buy a couple Sony Play Stations, $700 in sunglasses plus gift cards and Doritos.

Investigators are reviewing video from all the stores and suggest the suspects could be Hispanic.

Total loss is listed at just over $6,500.