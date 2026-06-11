Kansas Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents Revealed

Schedule graphic courtesy of Kansas Athletics

The Big 12 has announced its 18-game men’s basketball league opponent matrix for the upcoming 2026-27 schedule. Each conference team will host six opponents, play six foes on the road, and have three home-and-home matchups.

Specific dates and times, along with television details will be announced later. The conference men’s basketball schedule will begin in early January with the Big 12 Tournament running March 9-13 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas will host Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia. KU will travel to Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Utah. The Jayhawks will play home-and-home contests against Baylor, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

Opponents were selected to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date. To see the complete 2026-27 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Opponent Matrix, one can go to www.Big12sports.com.