County Administrator Says Teamwork Key to Cleanup

New Saline County Administrator Matt Stiles has been on the job just long enough to see a catastrophic hailstorm and historic wind event blow through Salina.

Stiles began his new position in April and joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra today – and says in both circumstances he’s been impressed with the ability of City and County leaders to plan and work together.

Saline County and City of Salina crews, along with a number of volunteers have teamed up across Salina to cut, stack and clear trees and debris to open up access to vital services.

Catch more of that interview here: