Volunteer Chainsaw Teams Working Hard

Volunteer chainsaw teams have been working hard to clear limbs and trees from private property.

According to Salina County Emergency Management several teams have responded to help.

Great Plains United Methodist Disaster Relief and Rapid Ministries have been working since Tuesday. Southern Baptist Disaster Relief mobilized quickly and arrived early Wednesday with six chainsaw teams and quickly got to work. Team Rubicon arrived Wednesday with three chainsaw teams totaling 25 people. 8 Days of Hope was en route Wednesday.

If you need chainsaw assistance, please call Saline County Emergency Management to get on the list. 785-833-7597 or 785-833-7593.

The teams have been working diligently in the heat to get through the almost 300 requests for chainsaw assistance from Saline County residents. Please be patient as these volunteers get through the list. Due to the high volume of requests, we are unable to give a timeline for residents.