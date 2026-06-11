Driver Flees Following Pursuit

A driver is being sought after abandoning a vehicle following a police pursuit.

According to Salina Police, just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, an officer observed a white Hyundai Veloster displaying an illegal tag. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 13th and Grand, but the vehicle accelerated away. A pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle went east to Grand, south on 9th to North, then east to Santa Fe, then south to Ash, east to Front. Front to Oakdale then south Oakdale to Kenwood Drive. As the vehicle began to accelerate in the area of Kenwood and Front, the officer terminated the pursuit.

A short time later the vehicle was located abandoned in the 300 block of Anderson. The vehicle was impounded and the investigation is on-going.