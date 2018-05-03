Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 52 °

BREAKING NEWS

Police Seeking Road Rage Couple

KSAL StaffMay 3, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a man and woman who sparked a road rage fist fight and then drove away.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday afternoon, a 25-year-old woman from Gypsum was driving her car near the intersection of State and Broadway when she noticed a red van tailgating her.

Moments later the van pulled alongside and a white female shouted out the window for her to ‘pull over.’

The woman continued driving to her destination pulling into Grain Belt Supply Company, located at 201 Gold Street. She told officers the female suspect then jumped out of the van, spit in her face and began shoving her.

A fist fight ensued between the two women – prompting the male suspect in the van and a 28-year-old male employee at the business to become involved in the fracas.

Police say the employee had half a tooth knocked out in the fight before the suspects left in the van described as a Chevy or Dodge model with damage to the windshield on the passenger side.

Both suspects are white. The female is about 5-foot-5 inches tall, 150 pounds with dirty blonde hair and a possible broken nose. She was wearing black and white shorts and black hoodie.

The male suspect is around 6-foot tall, 200 pounds wearing basketball shorts, white T-shirt and flat bill cap.

Authorities say a child that was riding in the victim’s car was not involved in the incident and was not hurt.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Breaking News Sports News

Martin to Not Return for 2018-19 Sa...

After 11 seasons, Pat Martin is no longer the head coach of the perennial Sacred Heart boys basketba...

May 3, 2018 Comments

Discover Salina Naturally on Sunday

Top News

May 3, 2018

K-State Inks Two-Game Series with M...

Sports News

May 3, 2018

5 Steps To Rekindle Your Lost Love

Joan Jerkovich

May 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Colyer Bans the Box
May 3, 2018Comments
Salina Tech to Graduate S...
May 2, 2018Comments
Tuesday Tornado Rated EF-...
May 2, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Damage Reports Po...
May 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH