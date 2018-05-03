Police Seeking Road Rage Couple

Salina Police are looking for a man and woman who sparked a road rage fist fight and then drove away.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday afternoon, a 25-year-old woman from Gypsum was driving her car near the intersection of State and Broadway when she noticed a red van tailgating her.

Moments later the van pulled alongside and a white female shouted out the window for her to ‘pull over.’

The woman continued driving to her destination pulling into Grain Belt Supply Company, located at 201 Gold Street. She told officers the female suspect then jumped out of the van, spit in her face and began shoving her.

A fist fight ensued between the two women – prompting the male suspect in the van and a 28-year-old male employee at the business to become involved in the fracas.

Police say the employee had half a tooth knocked out in the fight before the suspects left in the van described as a Chevy or Dodge model with damage to the windshield on the passenger side.

Both suspects are white. The female is about 5-foot-5 inches tall, 150 pounds with dirty blonde hair and a possible broken nose. She was wearing black and white shorts and black hoodie.

The male suspect is around 6-foot tall, 200 pounds wearing basketball shorts, white T-shirt and flat bill cap.

Authorities say a child that was riding in the victim’s car was not involved in the incident and was not hurt.