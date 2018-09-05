Police Seek Squatters

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone clogged a sink and turned on the water in a vacant apartment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that management at Collier Leasing contacted authorities after discovering extensive water damage inside their property in the 700 block of Fairdale.

The property manager told officers they had found two vagrants living in the space on Sunday and asked the man and woman to leave.

Police say sometime between midnight on Sunday and 11am Tuesday, someone clogged the drains on a bathroom sink and tub and then turned on the faucets. Water covered the main floor and seeped into the basement before staff discovered the damage.

Police are looking for the man and woman in connection to the case.