Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Heavy Rain

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 66 °

Police Seek Squatters

KSAL StaffSeptember 5, 2018

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone clogged a sink and turned on the water in a vacant apartment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that management at Collier Leasing contacted authorities after discovering extensive water damage inside their property in the 700 block of Fairdale.

The property manager told officers they had found two vagrants living in the space on Sunday and asked the man and woman to leave.

Police say sometime between midnight on Sunday and 11am Tuesday, someone clogged the drains on a bathroom sink and tub and then turned on the faucets. Water covered the main floor and seeped into the basement before staff discovered the damage.

Police are looking for the man and woman in connection to the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Seek Squatters

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone clogged a sink and turned on...

September 5, 2018 Comments

Salina School Mourning Student Deat...

Top News

September 5, 2018

Three Big Monday Appearances Highli...

Sports News

September 5, 2018

Four ESPN Big Mondays No Surprise a...

Sports News

September 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Seek Squatters
September 5, 2018Comments
Gov. Colyer Issues Disast...
September 5, 2018Comments
Four Most Wanted Arrests
September 4, 2018Comments
Bill Graves Endorses Demo...
September 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH