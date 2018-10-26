Police Seek Information in Cold Case Murder

Salina Police are seeking information in connection with a 41-year-old cold case murder.

On Monday, July 11, 1977, Thomas “Tom” Young was reported missing by his family. Young was the owner/operator of The Lift Tavern, 150 S. Broadway, Salina, Kansas. An employee of the Lift reported walking out of the business with Young on July 10, 1977, at about 12:45 a.m. The employee then observed Young walk back into the business.

When the same employee returned to work on July 11, 1977, Young’s vehicle, a 1977 white Corvette was still in the parking lot and the business was secured.

Young’s body was discovered on July 12, 1977, in the Raggedy Ann Tavern, 260 Smithers, Salina, Kansas. The tavern was owned by Young and was in the process of being remodeled. The cause of death was listed as homicide.

Over the past 41 years, the Salina Police Department has continued to investigate the death of Thomas Young. During the past year new leads have been developed, evidence re-examined, witnesses have been re-interviewed and persons of interest have been contacted. It is the belief of the Salina Police Department that there may still be citizens in the community that have information in reference to the murder of Thomas Young. They ask anyone with possible information to contact the Salina Police Department and assist in clearing this case so closure can be brought to the Young family.

A message from the family of Thomas Young, “We would like to ask the public to please come forward with any information they may have in regards to our dad/brother/husband/friend. It has been 41 years and closure for everyone would be satisfying. The way a case was handled 41 years ago is so different than in today’s time, due to new technologies and procedures. We are asking for any assistance that may give us the closure we are looking for.”