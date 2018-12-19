Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 36 °

Police Searching for Vehicle That Struck a Bicyclist

Jeremy BohnDecember 19, 2018
Salina Police

Salina Police want to talk to a driver who struck a bicyclist outside of the hospital parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 65-year-old Salina man, Daniel Bledsoe, was traveling on a bicycle when a vehicle leaving the Salina Regional Heath Center, 400 S. Santa Fe,  parking lot was trying to exit on to S. Santa Fe. The vehicle then struck Bledsoe on the bike at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Forrester says that the passenger of the vehicle and another witness helped Bledsoe to his feet. Bledsoe then told everyone involved that he was OK and didn’t need medical attention. However, he later checked himself in to the emergency room at the hospital and found that he has a broken rib as a result from the crash.

The vehicle who struck the bicyclist left the scene without providing any information. Neither witness is able to provide a vehicle description.

Forrester says that at this point, police don’t have any suspect information. They are working with the hospital to try and find any security video of the crash.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Injury Accident Near 9th & Cloud

A Salina woman was sent to the hospital after being struck by another vehicle in south Salina. Ac...

December 19, 2018 Comments

Gypsum Motorist Suffers Heart Attac...

Top News

December 19, 2018

Salina Police

Police Searching for Vehicle That S...

Top News

December 19, 2018

Mother of Swatting Victim Calls For...

Kansas News

December 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Accident Near 9th ...
December 19, 2018Comments
Mother of Swatting Victim...
December 19, 2018Comments
Former Federal Prosecutor...
December 18, 2018Comments
Vandal Hits Barber’...
December 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH