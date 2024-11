Police are on an active search for a vehicle that was stolen.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday evening, a 35-year old female called authorities referencing their vehicle was stolen in the 600 block of Johnstown. Police say the suspect(s) is known by the victim.

The vehicle is a red, 2011 Ford Flex, bearing a KS tag: 308NPH. The Ford is valued at $10,000

The investigation is ongoing.